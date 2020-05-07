Since all Sun Lake’s group activities have been cancelled through the month of May, we are looking forward to June meeting and art classes.
The next Art League general meeting is scheduled for Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse. The next classes scheduled are for June 8 - 15 - 22 in the Art and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse. Suni Godbold will be teaching the art of acrylic "pour painting".
Please mark your calendars and watch for further notices and updates from the administration, from the Sun Lake News, and from your e-mails. The annual Art League Art Show is still being planned for Aug. 28 in the MCH Ballroom. More information will be coming out soon from the Art Show Chairman, Sharon Salcido. This is a juried art show and all Art League members are encouraged to enter their art work.
Those Sun Lakes residents who would like to become members, and also current members who haven't yet paid their 2020 dues, please call Membership Chairman, Helen Searcy at (951) 845-8198, or mail her a check for $20 to 5152 Rio Bravo.
Hopefully we will be able to be together in June.
Be safe, and continue to enjoy this extra time at home creating beautiful things for the Art Show.
