Art league news

I have nothing new to report from the Art League, so decided to share some stories about members of our group.
This first couple, Jerry and Helen Searcy, are long time members who have generously donated their time and talents to the Art League for many years.
Jerry is the current President and Helen is the Membership Chairman.
Helen grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and Jerry grew up in the Central Valley of California.
They met in high school and attended college together.
They both have been interested in art for some time, first as collectors and then as students.
Their interest in art was enhanced by Helen's grandfather, who was an accomplished painter, and they are fortunate to have several of his paintings on display in their home.
Jerry is a retired educator, and Helen is a retired Human Resources Administrative assistant.
Upon retirement they moved to Sun Lakes from LaVerne.
They have two children. A daughter, Sherie, who lives in Riverside and a son, Duane, who lives in Banning.
Jerry has long been interested in wood working and has produced several pieces that are on display in their home.
He also enjoys acrylic painting.
Helen's interest in art includes painting, quilting, and fabric art. They both have received many awards for their artwork over the years.
They also have taken classes from Don Roth at the Banning Art Gallery for several years.
They enjoy being members of the Art League and making new friends, who are also interested in art.
“We consider ourselves fortunate to be able to attend the meetings and to be able to learn from outstanding local artists."
Happy Holidays to all of our Sun Lakes friends and neighbors, and we hope to be together soon enjoying the many Sun Lakes activities.
