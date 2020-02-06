Art league news

The next general meeting of the Art League is Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.

There will be a brief business meeting, refreshments, and the regular monthly Mini Art Show.

Members may bring one piece of artwork to display, and those in attendance will vote for their favorite one.

Suni Godbold

Suni Godbold, guest artist at the February meeting, will also teach watercolor painting in March at the Sun Lakes Main Clubhouse.

Well-known local artist, Suni Godbold, will be the guest artist of the day, and will do a demonstration in watercolor painting.

Any Sun Lake resident who is interested in art and wants to know more about the Art League, should come to this Sunday's meeting, and learn more about this active group.

Also, current members may pay their $20 dues for this year, at the meeting.

The membership chairman, Helen Searcy, will be there.

The February art classes will be on Mondays, Feb. 10-17-24 in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse.

They are from 9 a.m. until noon and will be acrylics painting classes taught by Joe Oakes.

Joe is a resident of Sun Lakes and is an acrylics specialist.

The March art classes will be on Mondays, March 2-9-16, from 9 a.m. until noon, in the Arts and Crafts Room.

They will be watercolor classes taught by Suni Godbold.

The cost for these series of classes is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

For more information or to enroll in either series, please call Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849 or email her at robincarol@hotmail.com.

The Art League's annual Art Show will be on Aug. 28 this year.

So mark your calendars for this very special event.

Also, the Art League will be having a display at the Crafts Show on Saturday, March 14 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.

