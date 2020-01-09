Art league news

Beginning in January 2020, all Art League general meetings will be on the 2nd Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
The next meeting will be Jan.12, where there will be a brief business meeting, followed by refreshments, and the monthly Mini Art Show.
Jerry Searcy, the guest artist of the day, will then do a demonstration of acrylic painting on ceramic tiles.
All Sun Lakes residents who are interested in learning more about the Art League are welcome to attend this meeting.
Also, it's that time of year for all current members to pay their yearly dues of $20; you may do so at the Jan. 12 meeting.
The Art League will have an information table at the Sun Lakes Activities Day event on Jan. 18 in the Main Clubhouse ballroom, where you can get more information, pay your dues, or become a new member.
Members also have the option of mailing membership checks to membership chairman Helen Searcy at 5152 Rio Bravo Drive.
Searcy’s phone number is 845-8198.
The annual election for new 2020 Art League officers was held at the Nov. 22 general meeting.
The following people were elected by members present: president — Jerry Searcy; 1st vice president — Carol Spoelstra; 2nd vice president — Sharon Salcido; secretary — Joann Taylor; treasurer —Suzanne Plaza.
