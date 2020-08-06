Art league news

The Art League will not be having meetings or classes until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the closings of the clubhouses.
If there are any changes or announcements to report, the members will be notified by e-mail or telephone.
If any Sun Lakes resident has a question about the Art League, please call Helen Searcy, our Membership Chairman, at (951) 845-8198, or email her at jsearcy334@gmail.com.
