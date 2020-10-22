Art league news

To all the residents of Sun Lakes, especially to those who have moved here recently: I'd like you to know about the Art League, and about possibly becoming a member in the future.
During COVID-19 we've not been able to have our regular meetings, classes, or events.
But normally we're a very active group, and we feel that it won't be long before we are able to resume our regular activities.
We have a monthly meeting in the South Clubhouse on Sundays at 2 p.m.
This includes a short business meeting, a Mini Art Show, refreshments, and a painting demonstration by a professional artist.
There are monthly painting classes in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse.
These classes are in various mediums and taught by professional artists. The classes are held on three Monday mornings each month and are three hours long.
It is not necessary to be a member to attend these classes.
We normally have a large juried Art Show in the ballroom of the MCH every year.
That had to be postponed this year.
Also, a Pot Luck Dinner is held annually, just as a social event for our members.
In addition, we have participated in the 4th of July Golf Cart Parade for many years.
The annual membership dues are just $20.
Helen Searcy is the Membership Chairman and you may contact her for more details at (951) 845-8198 or by emailing: hsearcy334@gmail.com.
Please watch for more news in this newspaper and in the Lifestyles, about the Art League activities starting up again.
Hopefully that will be soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.