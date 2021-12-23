November Mini Art Show

The winners of the November Mini Art Show were: (left to right) In third place, Susan Van Loon; Second place, Joann Taylor; First place, Sharon Gumpfer; and "Best of Show," Barbara Wells-Roberts.

 Courtesy photo

The next general meeting of the Art League will be on Jan. 9 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m. After a brief business meeting there will be refreshments and the Mini Art Show, followed by the program.

David Farrington will be the guest artist of the day and will do a demonstration of "portraits your pets."

He is a past favorite of the Art League and we are happy to announce that he will also be teaching the February art classes.

This January meeting is also a good time to pay your annual dues of $20. If you can't attend, please send your check to the Membership Chairman, Helen Searcy at 5152 Rio Bravo Drive.

Write the check to the Sun Lakes Art League.

The January art classes will be on Jan. 17, 24 and 31.

in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost for all three Mondays will be $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Lori Worby will be the instructor and will be teaching Pen and Ink Drawing. Please sign up for the classes at the Jan. 9 meeting or call Lori at (909) 534-8049 to enroll as soon as possible.

Her classes may fill up quickly because so many people really enjoyed participating in her demonstration at the November meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
Behind the curtain of the 2021 Sun Lakes Follies

Behind the curtain of the 2021 Sun Lakes Follies

I served behind the curtain at the Follies as a stagehand and general runner this year and observed the large amount of work required to put one of these things together. And, it was all accomplished on a shortened timeline due to the Covid-related lockdown at the Clubhouse.

The Second Set of Short Subjects

The Second Set of Short Subjects

Note: Often, I don’t have enough material on a given project so I have to resort to short subjects. I really enjoy these efforts and I hope the readers do, as well. Here are three, absolutely unconnected, short articles.

Thank goodness for Bob Allbaugh

Thank goodness for Bob Allbaugh

District 23 Delegate, Bob Allbaugh, was surprised by many of his District residents, Brenda Cochran and Channel 97 with a drive-by golf cart parade on Sunday afternoon, December 12. Cochran, a Sun Lakes resident, is the catalyst behind the new “Thank Goodness” Recognition Program that shines…