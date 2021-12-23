The next general meeting of the Art League will be on Jan. 9 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m. After a brief business meeting there will be refreshments and the Mini Art Show, followed by the program.
David Farrington will be the guest artist of the day and will do a demonstration of "portraits your pets."
He is a past favorite of the Art League and we are happy to announce that he will also be teaching the February art classes.
This January meeting is also a good time to pay your annual dues of $20. If you can't attend, please send your check to the Membership Chairman, Helen Searcy at 5152 Rio Bravo Drive.
Write the check to the Sun Lakes Art League.
The January art classes will be on Jan. 17, 24 and 31.
in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost for all three Mondays will be $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Lori Worby will be the instructor and will be teaching Pen and Ink Drawing. Please sign up for the classes at the Jan. 9 meeting or call Lori at (909) 534-8049 to enroll as soon as possible.
Her classes may fill up quickly because so many people really enjoyed participating in her demonstration at the November meeting.
