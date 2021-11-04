Art League news

The next meeting of the Art League is Sunday, Nov. 14 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
There will be a brief business meeting, the election of officers for next year, followed by refreshments and the Mini Art Show.
The guest artist of the day will be Sun Lake's resident, Lori Krebs Worby. She will do a demonstration of pen and ink drawing in her wonderfully whimsical style, and those attending will be able to participate and create a piece of art too.
Supplies will be furnished.
At the recent Sun Lakes Activities Day in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom, the Art League had a table display that was arranged by Helen Searcy.
It attracted many interested Sun Lakers and we hope to get more new members in the New Year.
Art classes continue this month with Beaumont artist, Sharon Rachal, teaching watercolor painting.
There is not Art League meetings or classes in December.
