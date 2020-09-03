Recently, members of the Art League were able to take part in a series of Zoom meeting painting classes with Joe Oakes, a Sun Lake resident and professional artist.

They were held on four Monday mornings in August. and were enjoyed by all of us who were able to take part.

Joe specializes in acrylics and is a very good instructor.

We learned a lot from his demonstrating his style, and verbally teaching his technique, and critiquing our efforts.

We hope to have more Zoom classes soon.

The beautiful painting that accompanies this article, is one that Joe painted as he instructed the class.

Since the pandemic is continuing, most all Sun Lake activities are still on hold.

Therefore there will be no Art League meetings, classes, or events until further notice, and we all hope that won't be too much longer.

If there are any changes or announcements, all members will be notified by email or phone.

Stay safe and keep working on your art projects.

