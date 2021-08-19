Art League News

Many talented members of the Art League are now busy preparing special pieces for the up-coming "Art Walk."

This is going to be a very interesting and enjoyable event on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Each artist will have their own display table and will be there to discuss their items on display.

Also, for the first time, some will be selling their works of art. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase a beautiful "one of a kind" piece for your home.

This show will include many mediums and styles of art.

Such as, watercolor, oil, acrylic, and pastel paintings,

china and porcelain painting, drawings, pottery, photography, wood sculpture, fused glass, jewelry, and fabric art (quilting and needlework).

There will be a special free drawing for door prizes at the end of the show.

These prizes are being donated by several of our fine artists. So, please come, bring your friends and family, and enjoy this exciting event. The admission is free!

Note: There are no Art League meetings or classes in the month of September.

