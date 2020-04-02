Art League news

In the last issue of this newspaper, the Art league plans for the month of April were announced —we now know we won't be able to have the April general meeting or the April pastel classes with Betty Jo Ford.
Those classes may be rescheduled at a later date, along with Suni Godbold's March watercolor classes that were cancelled.
As of now, the May general meeting is still planned for Sunday, May 31 at the South Clubhouse at 5 p.m.
Also, there are plans in place for the annual Art League Pot Luck Dinner on May 6 at 5 p.m. in the SCH.
So, optimistically mark your calendars and watch for the details on this special social event.
May you all stay safe and until we meet again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.