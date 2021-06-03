Art League news

Art League mini show

June Kessen, third place; Frank Bonarico, second place, and Roz Miller, first place and Best of Show.

 Courtesy photo

Now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at Sun Lakes, the Art League has been able to meet for the first time in more than a year.

The regular meeting was held on May 16 in the South Clubhouse with many in attendance. After the business meeting, the Mini Art Show was held. Those in attendance voted for their favorite art piece and the winners were: Best of Show and first place, Roz Miller; second place, Frank Bonarico; third Place, June Kessen.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. in the North Clubhouse.

Joe Oakes will be the guest artist for the day and will do a demonstration in acrylic painting. Joe is a professional artist and is a resident of Sun Lakes.

If you are interested in knowing more about the Art League, you are invited to attend one of the regular meetings; or you may call the Membership Chairman, Helen Searcy at 845-8198 for more information.

Art classes are being arranged for the month of July, and the annual Sun Lakes Art Show is being planned for Saturday, September 11th in the Ballroom of the Main Clubhouse. Please mark your calendars for these dates and watch for all the exciting details, coming soon.

The next time you are at the Main Clubhouse, please take time to enjoy the new display of artwork in the display cases in the lobby. These beautiful pieces were all created by Art League members and arranged by Susan Van Loon and her helpers.

