The next general meeting of the Art League will be on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
After a short business meeting, we will vote for our favorite piece of art in the Mini Art Show, and have refreshments.
Following that there will be a watercolor demonstration by our special guest artist of the day, Sharon Rachal.
She is a long time favorite artist and instructor here at Sun Lakes, and we are so happy to have her back again. So mark your calendars and plan to attend, and bring a piece of art to display in the Mini Art Show.
Sharon will also be teaching a series of watercolor painting classes in November at the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse.
The classes will be on Mondays, Nov. 1, 8, and 15 from 9 a.m. until noon. The total cost for the series is $30 for Art League members and $35 for non-members.
You may sign up for the classes at our Oct.10 meeting, or call Sharon Salcido at (951) 845-8932.
Her email address is: salcido41@msn.com
All Sun Lake residents are welcome to visit a regular monthly meeting, and see if they'd be interested in becoming a member of our Art League.
There will be another meeting on Nov. 14, but there will not be a meeting in December.
The New Year will then begin with our Jan. 9 meeting.
