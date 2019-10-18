Art league news

The next general meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 24 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m. The special guest artist will be David Fairrington, who will do a demonstration in oil painting Nov. 4, 11, 18 in the MCH Arts and Crafts Room from 9 a.m. until noon.
Please call Carol Spoelstra at (951)663-5849, for more information.
The Art League's annual Art Show was held on Oct. 5. The following were the winners:
Best of show: Robin Warner for her oil painting "Christina #2."
Acrylic-advanced: 1st: Jim Intravia; 2nd: Helen Searcy; 3rd: Lori Worby-Krebs; Honorable Mention: Jerry Searcy & Joyce Reynolds
Acrylics-open: 1st: Carolyn Wilkes; 2nd: Rosa Gascoigne; 3rd: Mary Chepovsky; Honorable Mention: Carolyn Wilkes & Shirley Anderson
Ceramics-open: 1st and 3rd: Donna Kissling; 2nd: Suzanne Plaza
China painting - advanced: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Honorable Mention: Bea DiMatteo
Drawing advanced: 1st and 2nd: Jim Intravia; 3rd & Honorable Mention: Sandi Ingram
Drawing-open: 1st: Robin Warner; 2nd: Susan Van Loon; 3rd: Ramon Salcido
Fused-Glass advanced: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd: Sharon Salcido
Mixed-media - open: 1st: Robin Warner; 2nd: Ramon Salcido; 3rd: Susan Van Loon
Needlework-advanced: 1st and 2nd: Carol Spoelstra
Oil painting-advanced: 1st: Audrey Klein; 2nd: Rosa Gascoigne; 3rd: Betty Jo Ford; Honorable Mention: Betty Jo Ford, Roz Miller and Susan Van Loon
Oil-painting-open: 1st: Mabel Moore; 2nd: Suzanne Plaza; 3rd: Ramon Salcido
Pastel-advanced: 1st: Roz Miller; 2nd: Betty Jo Ford, 3rd: Salcido; Honorable Mention: Betty Jo Ford
Pastel-open: 1st: Robin Warner; 2nd: June Kessen
Photography-open: 1st: Emily Gascon; 2nd and 3rd: Agna Harper; Honorable Mention: Sharon Salcido
Quilting-advanced: 1st and 2nd: Judith Steenson
Quilting-open: 1st and 2nd: Suzanne Plaza
Sculpture-advanced: 1st: David Allred; 2nd and 3rd: Jerry Searcy; Honorable Mention: David Allred
Watercolor advanced: 1st: Joyce Reynolds; 2nd: Joann Taylor; 3rd: Cecil Reos; Honorable Mention: Joann Taylor & Joyce Reynolds.
Watercolor-open: 1st: Rosa Gascoigne; 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention: Mary Chepovsky
People’s choice:
1. Judith Steenson Quilting - Advanced
2. Mary Chepovsky Watercolor - Open
3. Susan Van Loon Oil Painting - Advanced
4. Carol Spoelstra Needlework - Advanced
5. Jim Intravia Drawing - Advanced
