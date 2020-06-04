The acrylic painting classes scheduled for June, in the Arts and Crafts Room, have now been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Mini Art Show Winner

Joann Quigley at a recent Mini Art Show, with her award winning painting.

The general meeting for July 12th is still being planned.

It will be in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.

There will be more details later.

Please watch for further updates on the future classes and meetings.

The annual Art Show is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 in the MCH Ballroom.

Sharon Salcido is the chairman of this special event.

Her phone number is 951-845-8932.

The entry forms, which have more information, will be available early in July in the MCH entry hall bins, and also at the July 12 meeting.

There are many talented artists living here in Sun Lakes and they are busy preparing their beautiful works of art for the show.

For those who are planning to enter the show, these are some rules to keep in mind.

  1. You must be a member of the Art League.
  2. There is a maximum of 6 pieces at $5.00 per entry.
  3. Friday, Aug. 21 is the deadline for the entries to be turned in to Sharon Salcido at 871 Riviera.

If you would like to join the Art League, please call the membership chairman, Helen Searcy.

Her phone number is (951) 845-8198 and the annual dues are $20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
For the love of music

For the love of music

Drew and Luba Lowery moved to Sun Lakes in June 2019 and we crossed paths for the first time in August at the Welcome Home Event as I was photographing new residents for the paper.

+3
“Taps” across America

“Taps” across America

As I was scrolling through my Facebook feed last week I came across a post from the news show, CBS Sunday Morning. Steve Hartman, a CBS correspondent, and Jari Villanueva, a retired Air Force bugler joined forces to ask buglers and trumpet players to stand on their front porches across Ameri…

Ellie Allred 80th birthday

Ellie Allred 80th birthday

Ellie Allred (center) celebrated her 80th birthday with her sister Marilyn Garn, and friends, Doris Beaudette, Joanne Williams, Cathy Bullard, Carla Abreau, Mary Wilkie, and Joan Glenn. Although Ellie's birthday was actually May 24, the gals celebrated early on May 21. The friends played a r…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.