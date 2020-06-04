The acrylic painting classes scheduled for June, in the Arts and Crafts Room, have now been cancelled due to Covid-19.
The general meeting for July 12th is still being planned.
It will be in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
There will be more details later.
Please watch for further updates on the future classes and meetings.
The annual Art Show is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 in the MCH Ballroom.
Sharon Salcido is the chairman of this special event.
Her phone number is 951-845-8932.
The entry forms, which have more information, will be available early in July in the MCH entry hall bins, and also at the July 12 meeting.
There are many talented artists living here in Sun Lakes and they are busy preparing their beautiful works of art for the show.
For those who are planning to enter the show, these are some rules to keep in mind.
- You must be a member of the Art League.
- There is a maximum of 6 pieces at $5.00 per entry.
- Friday, Aug. 21 is the deadline for the entries to be turned in to Sharon Salcido at 871 Riviera.
If you would like to join the Art League, please call the membership chairman, Helen Searcy.
Her phone number is (951) 845-8198 and the annual dues are $20.
