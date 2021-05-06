Art league news

We are happy to report that the Arts League is now preparing for future meetings, classes and special events.
This is due to some pandemic restrictions being lifted for the residents in Sun Lakes.
The first meeting will be on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
There will be a short business meeting and mini art show.
Details are being worked out for the guest artist for that day, and further information will be e-mailed to the current Art League members as soon as possible.
Please mark your calendars and plan to attend. It will be great to see each other again.
The Art League Board members have met and made plans for getting started again, after this very long year.
It was decided that everyone who paid their membership dues for 2020 will not have to pay dues for this current year.
For everyone else, including those Sun Lake residents who would like to join for the first time, please contact our Membership Chairman Helen Searcy at (951)845-8198 and make arrangements to become a member; she can also be reached at hsearcy334@gmail.com.
You may also pay your 2021 dues at the May 16 meeting.
Several people took part in the April (ZOOM) acrylic painting classes that were taught by Sun Lakes’ resident and professional artist Joe Oakes.
This is the second set of ZOOM classes in acrylic painting that he has conducted for Art League members during the pandemic, and all who took part enjoyed it.
The Art League display cases in the Main Clubhouse lobby have been filled again with beautiful pieces of art created by our members.
The chairman of this project, Susan Van Loon, along with some helpers, did a wonderful job displaying each piece.
Please take some time to visit and enjoy this special art "show".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.