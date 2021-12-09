Art League News

At the November meeting of the Art League new officers for 2022 were elected. They are President, Sharon Salcido; 1st Vice President, Lori Worby; Secretary, Shirley Anderson; and Treasurer, Carol Cole. As the new Art League Board, they will meet in December to make plans for the New Year. We now have 75 members and hope to have many more new members in 2022.
The Mini Art Show was held and all those present voted for their favorite piece of art. The winners were "Best of Show, Barbara Wells-Roberts; 1st Place, Sharon Gumpfer; 2nd Place, Joann Taylor; 3rd Place, Susan Van Loon.
The program featured Lori Worby, who did a demonstration of her "Mindful Doodling" pen and ink drawings. All of those present were able to participate and create their own colorful doodles. It was an enjoyable afternoon.
The next general meeting will be on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
Lori will then be teaching Pen and Ink Drawing at the art classes on January 16, 23, 30 in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Please call Lori to enroll at (909) 534-8049. Her email address is, lwkrebs@outlook.com.
There isn’t Art League meetings or classes in December.
Happy Holidays everyone!
