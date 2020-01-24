Art league news

The February art classes will be on February 10 - 17- 24 in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse from 9 a.m. until noon.
Sun Lake's resident Joe Oakes will be the instructor and will teach acrylic painting.
The cost for the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Jerry Searcy will give a three-hour workshop on Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. until noon.
He will teach acrylic painting on ceramic tile and resin application.
It will be in the Arts and Crafts Room and the cost is $20.
The next Art League general meeting will be on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse. Well-known local artist Suni Godbold will be the guest artist of the day and will do a demonstration in watercolor painting.
She will then teach the watercolor classes on March 2 - 9 - 16 in the Arts and Crafts Room of the MCH.
If you need more information or wish to enroll in any of these classes or the workshop, please call Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849.
At the first general meeting of 2020, on Jan. 12, the new Art League president Jerry Searcy, welcomed many new members and visitors and introduced the 2020 board members.
He thanked the 2019 board members for their dedicated service to the organization last year.
Those officers were: Rosa Gascoigne, President, Carol Spoelstra, 1st Vice Presiden; Sharon Salcido, 2nd Vice President; Roz Miller, Secretary; and Suzanne Plaza, Treasurer.
Everyone appreciates the efforts and hard work of our officers and committee members.
Jerry was also the guest artist of the day and did a wonderful demonstration in the application of resin to several pieces of artwork.
The monthly Mini Art Show was also held.
Those in attendance voted for their favorites, and the winners were: "Best of Show", Marge Amstadter; 1st place, Betty Jo Ford; 2nd place, Frank Bonarigo; 3rd place, Joann Quigley.
