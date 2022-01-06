Happy New Year to everyone!
It's not too late to sign up for Lori Worby's art classes, which are beginning on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 12-3 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room. The classes will continue on Jan. 23 and 30.
She will be teaching Pen and Ink Drawing and her classes may fill up quickly because so many people enjoyed participating in her demonstration at the last meeting.
The total cost of the three classes is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Sign up at the Jan. 9 meeting, or call Lori at (909) 534-8049 ASAP for more information or to enroll in the classes.
The Jan. 9 meeting is in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
Following a brief business meeting and refreshments, there will be the Mini Art Show.
The guest artist of the day will be David Fairrington. He has been a favorite with our members for many years and teaches in several mediums.
He will do a demonstration in painting portraits of your pets and animals. We are happy to announce that he also will be teaching the art classes in February.
It's time to pay our $20 annual membership dues again.
Make your check payable to the Sun Lakes Art League. You may pay at the Jan. 9 meeting, or mail your check to our Membership Chairman, Helen Searcy at 5152 Rio Bravo Drive.
If any Sun Lake resident is interested in possibly joining the Art League, they are welcome to visit one of the meetings at any time.
