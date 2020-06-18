Art league news

The annual Art Show that was scheduled for Aug. 29, has now been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
The Art League executive board made this difficult decision based on the continuing necessity for social distancing, which makes the producing of the show very difficult.
Their main concern was the safety of the Art Show committee, and also for the people who would be attending.
Please watch for the announcement of the new date.
There is a general meeting still scheduled for Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
There will be a brief business meeting and refreshments, followed by the Mini Art Show.
It will be wonderful to see everyone and meet our new members.
There are no art classes scheduled for July.
For any Sun Lake's resident who would like information about becoming a member of the Art League, please call Memebership Chairman, Helen Searcy at (951) 845-8198.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.