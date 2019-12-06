Art league news

Sun Lakers resident and professional artist, Joe Oakes, will be instructing the acrylic painting classes in December.
They will be held on Dec. 2 - 9 -16 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The cost for the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
For more information or to enroll, please call Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849 or e-mail her at robincarol@hotmail.com.
The Arts and Crafts Room will be having work done at that time, so call Carol for location.
Joe was the special guest artist at the Nov. 22 general meeting, and did a wonderful demonstration in acrylic painting for the members attending.
He also donated a beautiful large painting to the Art League at the meeting.
The winners of Mini Art Show at the November meeting were: "Best of Show", Betty Jo Ford; 1st Place, Judith Steenson; 2nd Place, Rosa Gascoigne; 3rd Place, Mary Chepovsky.
The next general meeting will be on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
There will be not be a meeting in December.
In the new year all the Art League meetings will be on the second Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. at the start of the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.