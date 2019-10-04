Luz Perez was the guest artist at the September general meeting.
She did a beautiful demonstration in watercolor painting, and she also will be teaching the October watercolor classes.
For those interested, her classes will be on the first three Mondays of the month: Oct. 7, 14, and 21 at the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The cost for the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Please call Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849 if you have questions or would like to enroll. You may also e-mail her at robincarol@hotmail.com.
Additionally, the monthly Mini Art Show was held at the general meeting, and the members in attendance voted for their favorite painting.
The guest artist, Perez, chose the "Best of Show" winner. The winners were: "Best of Show," Bea DiMatteo; 1st place, Sue Langford; 2nd place, Rosa Gascoigne; and 3rd place, Shirley Anderson.
The next general meeting will be on Thursday, October 24th at the South Clubhouse at 2 pm.
The special guest artist will be David Fairrington and he will do a demonstration in oil painting.
Anyone interested in the Art League is welcome to attend a meeting anytime and consider joining this active group.
The annual art show is being held Friday, Oct. 4 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom at 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Admission is free.
