Art League news

We were privileged to have local artist, Sharon Rachal, as our guest at the October general meeting. She gave a wonderful demonstration of watercolor painting as she spoke to us about her life and long career as a working artist.
She will be teaching the watercolor painting classes in the Arts and Crafts Room at the Main Clubhouse on Nov. 1, 8, and 15. The classes are from 9 a.m. until noon and will cost a total of $30 for members of the Art League and $35 for non-members.
Please call Sharon Salcido (951) 845-8932 for questions or to sign-up for the classes. The winners of the Mini Art Show at the Oct. 10 meeting were: "Best of Show" Roz Miller; First Place, Ramon Salcido; Second Place, Joann Quigley; Third Place, John Welles.
The next meeting of the Art League is Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the South Clubhouse. Our guest artist will be Lori Krebs Worby. She will do a demonstration of Pen and Ink Drawing and those attending will be able to participate. All materials will be provided and it should be lots of fun. The annual election of officers for 2022 will also be held at this meeting. Be sure to attend and plan to bring a special piece of art for the Mini Art Show. It's also a good time to bring a friend who might be interested in joining the Art League in the New Year. There will be no meetings or classes in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.