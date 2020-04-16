Since all Sun Lake activities have been cancelled for the month of April, the Art League is looking forward to May.
The May general meeting has been changed to Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse. After the meeting, there will be refreshments and the Mini Art Show.
Local artist, Suni Godbold, will then do a demonstration in "spoon painting” using acrylic paints. She will also be teaching the June art classes this same technique.
These classes will be in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse, on Mondays, June 8 - 15 - 22 from 9 am until noon.
The total cost for the three classes is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Suni's classes are very popular, so contact Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849 or email her at robincarol@hotmail.com.
The previously announced Potluck Dinner scheduled for May 6 has been postponed until further notice.
The annual Art League Art Show is being planned for Saturday, August 28th in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Please mark your calendars for this very special event.
This is a juried art show and all Art League members are encouraged to display some of their special art pieces.
There will be more information coming soon from the Art League chairman, Sharon Salcido.
Those Sun Lake residents who would like to become a member, and also current members who haven't paid their 2020 dues, please call Helen Searcy at (951) 845-8198; or you can mail a check ($20) to 5152 Rio Bravo.
Hopefully we will be able to be together in May.
Please watch for notifications from the administration office.
Please be safe and enjoy this extra time at home creating beautiful things for he Art Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.