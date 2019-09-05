Art League News

The annual Art Show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.
There is no admission fee.
This special event is open to all Sun Lakes residents and their guests.
There are many talented artists who reside in Sun Lakes, and will be displaying their works for judging in this show.
There will be paintings created with oil, watercolor, acrylics, pastels and mixed media.
There will also be photography, woodcarvings, jewelry, china painting, quilting, pottery, stained glass, and much more.
Come and enjoy all the beautiful works of art, and bring your friends and family.
The next general meeting will be on Sept. 26 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
After a brief business meeting, the popular artist, Luz Perea will give a demonstration in oil painting, which will be accompanied with refreshments and the Mini Art Show.
Luz will be teaching the October Oil painting classes on Mondays Oct. 7,14, 21 in the MCH Arts and Crafts room from 9 a.m. until noon.
The cost for the series of classes is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Call Carol Spoelstra to enroll at 633-5849 or email at robincarol@hotmail.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.