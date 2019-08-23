The September painting classes will be in watercolor and taught by the well known artist, Bud Raji. They will be on Mondays, Sept. 9 - 16 - 23 in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost for the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. For more information or to enroll in the classes, please call Carol Spoelstra at 951-663-5849, or email her at: robincarol@hotmail.com.
The September general meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 26th in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
Following the brief business meeting, refreshments, and the Mini Art Show, the guest artist, Steve McGill, will do a demonstration in painting with pastels. He will also be the instructor at the pastel painting classes in October in the MCH Arts and Crafts Room. (Oct. 7 - 14 and 21.
The winners of the Mini Art Show at the July meeting were: Best of Show, Robin Warner; 1st Place, Bea DiMatteo; 2nd Place, Mary Chepovsky; 3rd Place, Mike Barrett.
The annual Sun Lake Art Show will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the MCH Ballroom from 11a.m. until 2:45 pm. There are many talented artists who reside in Sun Lakes, and it's very exciting to see their art work on display. There is no admission fee for this special event. So please mark your calendars and invite your friends and family. Entry forms must be submitted, along with the fees, by Sept. 26 to Sharon Salcido.
