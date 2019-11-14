Art league news

The next general meeting of the Art League is Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse multipurpose room.
There will be a brief meeting, refreshments, and the monthly Mini Art Show.
The guest artist will be Sun Lakes resident Joe Oakes, a professional artist who will do a demonstration in acrylic painting.
Those interested in joining the Art League are invited to visit a general meeting anytime.
Joe will then be instructing the December art classes in acrylic painting.
They will be held Dec. 2, 7 and 16 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The cost for the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Location will be announced later, since the Arts and Crafts Room will be closed for renovation during that time.
For more information, call Carol Spoelstra: (951) 663-5849, or e-mail robincarol@hotmail.com.
At the Oct. 24 meeting David Fairrington was the special guest artist and he did a beautiful portrait in oils.
The winners of the Mini Art Show at the October meeting were: Best of Show, Rosa Gascoigne; first place, Joann Quigley; second place, Betty Jo Ford; and third place, Sue Langford.
