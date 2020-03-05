Art league news

The next meeting of the Art League is this Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
After the business meeting there will be the monthly Mini Art Show and refreshments will be served.
The guest artist of the day will be Betty Jo Ford.
She will do a demonstration in pastel painting, and she will also be teaching the April 6-13-20 art classes in pastels.
Suni Godbold, local professional artist, will be instructing the March watercolor classes on Mondays, March 9, 16 and 23 in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The total cost of this series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Please call Carol Spoelstra (951) 663-5849 for more information or to enroll in these classes.
She can be reached by email at robincarol@hotmail.com.
Art League will have a display at the March 14 Sun Lakes Craft Show.
Members may bring their art pieces to display and to sell that day.
June Kessen is our chairman for that event, and guests may call her for more information (951) 769-9266.
The Art League has been asked to paint posters to hang in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom during the upcoming charity week. If you would like to help with this project, please call Jerry Searcy at (951) 845-8198.
