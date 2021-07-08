Mini Art Show winners June 2021

Winners of the Mini Art Show at the June meeting. "Best of Show", pastel painting by Bette Jo Ford; First Place, acrylic painting by Ramon Salcido; Second Place, oil painting by Sue Langford; Third Place, acrylic painting by Frank Bonarigo.

The July art classes in acrylic painting will be taught by Joe Oakes in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse on July 12 - 19 - 26 from 9 am until noon. Mr. Oakes, a professional artist, is a favorite among our members and is a resident of Sun Lakes. The total cost of the series is $30 for Art League members and $35 for non-members. Please call Sharon Salcido (951) 845-8932 ASAP if you'd like to sign-up and for more information.

The next regular meeting of the Art League will be on Sunday, July 11th at 2 pm in the South Clubhouse. After a short business meeting, we'll have the Mini Art Show and vote for our favorite pieces. The guest artist of the day will be Bette Jo Ford and she will do a demonstration in pastel painting. Bette Jo is a successful artist in several mediums and is also a resident of Sun Lakes. She will teach pastel painting at the art classes in August. We were unable to have our annual Art Show last year due to the pandemic, but the 2021 "Talent Showcase" will be held on Saturday, September 11th in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. Mark your calendars with this date, watch for all the exciting new details about it, and plan to attend.

For those who would like to display their art in the show, there will be entry forms (with all the detail information) available at the July 11th meeting. Each artist will have a table provided and may show as many pieces as they'd like, with only one entry fee. Lori Worby is the chairman, you can call her at (909) 534-8049 or at lwkrebs@outlook.com for more information. It will not be a judged show this year, but it should be very enjoyable for everyone participating and attending. You must be a member to enter your art work in the show; and to become a new member please call our Membership Chairman, Helen Searcy at 845-8198 or e-mail her at jhsearcy123@aol.com

