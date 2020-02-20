Art league news

The March art classes will be taught by the popular local artist, Suni Godbold.
She will be teaching watercolor painting in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse on March 9, 16, 23 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The total cost of the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. For more information or to enroll in the classes, please call Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849, or email at: robincarol@hotmail.com.
At the February meeting the new Events Coordinator Rosa Gascoigne, announced some upcoming plans for this year; including a trip to the Oliviera Street Museums in Los Angeles, and a "Paint and Sip" party and charitable event.
The dates to be announced later.
President, Jerry Searcy announced that the Art League has been asked to paint posters to hang in the MCH Ballroom during the upcoming Sun Lakes Charity Week.
Several members volunteered to do the paintings.
The winners of the February Mini Art Show were: "Best of Show" award, Marge Amstadter; 1st place, Betty Jo Ford; 2nd place, Rosa Gascoigne; 3rd place, Joann Quigley.
The next general meeting will be on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
The April meeting will be on April 19.
This is a change of date due to Easter being on the second Sunday.
The Art League will have a display at the March 14 Sun Lakes Craft Show.
Members may bring their art pieces to display and to sell that day.
June Kessen is the Art League chairperson for that event, and you may call her for more information (951) 769-9266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.