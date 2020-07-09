Art league news

As of today, the next Art League general meeting is still scheduled for Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
If we are able to meet on that day, there will be a business meeting, refreshments, and a Mini Art Show.
We look forward to being together again and also meeting our new members.
There are no art classes scheduled for July, but there are classes set for August.
Professional artist, David Fairrington will be teaching classes in oil or acrylic painting.
They will be on Aug. 3 - 10 - 17 in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Call Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849 to enroll or for further information.
There also is a general meeting planned for Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
Please watch for further announcements or cancellations.
Members will be notified by email or phone of any last minute changes.
