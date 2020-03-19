Art league news

The April art classes will be taught by Betty Jo Ford on April 6-13-20 in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room from 9 am until noon.
She will be teaching the art of pastel painting.
The cost for the series of classes is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
For more information, or to enroll in the classes, please call Carol Spoelstra at 951-663-5849 or email her at robincarol@hotmail.com.
Betty Jo gave an interesting and enticing pastel demonstration at the March meeting.
The winners of the March Mini Art Show were: "Best of Show," Marge Amstadter; 1st place, Jim Cochran; 2nd place, Frank Bonarigo; 3rd place, Emily Gascon.
The annual Art League membership booklet is ready and will be sent out on-line this year.
For those members without a computer, there will be printed copies available soon.
