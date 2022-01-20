Art League kicks off 2022

The Sun Lakes Art League kicked off the New Year with their monthly General Meeting on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
President Sharon Salcido conducted the meeting and introduced the officers for 2022.
The Spring Craft Fair will be held on March 12.
A lottery for tables will be held and if successful, the Art League plans to have a table at the show.
June Kesson will be in charge of the table and more information will be forthcoming once tables are drawn by the Recreation Department on Feb. 10.
Membership dues are now due for calendar year 2022.
Applications for membership are available in the Information Rack next to the Receptionist’s Desk in the Main Clubhouse Lobby.
Checks to join the Art League can be mailed to Helen Searcy at 5152 Rio Bravo, Banning, CA 92220 or brought to a monthly General Meeting.
Celebrated artist, David Fairrington was the guest artist and presented a watercolor painting demonstration of a dog on a gesso canvas.
Fairrington will be giving a series of watercolor classes in February.
The classes will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 20 and 27 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room in the Main Clubhouse.
Contact Lori Worby Krebs at (909) 534-8049 for more information and to sign up for this series of classes.
Checks to secure your spot in the class must be to Worby Krebs by Feb. 4.
Classes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
At the conclusion of the meeting the winners of the mini Art Show were announced and included Barbara Wells-Roberts, 1st place; Mary Chepovsky, 2nd place and Anne Mitchell, 3rd place.
Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who shared their art at the January meeting.
The next General Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 2 pm at the South Clubhouse. The guest artist will be Bhadraji (Bud) Jayatilaka who will be presenting a watercolor demonstration.
Voting in the February mini Art Show will be held and refreshments will be served prior to the demonstration.
The state indoor mask mandate will still be in effect at the February meeting and attendees are required to wear a mask.
For more information about the Sun Lakes Art League contact, President Sharon Salcido at 845-8932.
