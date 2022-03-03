Art League holds February meeting

The Sun Lakes Art League held their February General Meeting on Sunday, February 13. President Sharon Salcido welcomed everyone and spoke about the many exciting events that are planned for the coming year.
Spring Craft Show – The Art League will have a table at the Spring Craft Show on March 12 to sell art by Art League members. The craft show will be held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open Studio Days – These open studio days will be offered in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room twice a month and are open to members and non-members. Space is limited and will be offered on a “first-come, first-served” basis which allows artists to get together to work and share ideas. Open studio days for March are on Sunday, March 6 from 12 – 3pm and on Monday, March 28 from 9 am – 12. For further information contact Lori Worby at (909) 534-8049.
Spring Potluck – It’s not too early to mark your calendars for the League’s first social event, our traditional potluck, scheduled for May 18. There will be a sign-up sheet at the March meeting for those interested in attending and helping with the event. Bette Jo Ford has agreed to co-chair the event.
4th of July Golf Cart Parade – We are looking for someone who will donate the use of their golf cart to be decorated for the yearly parade.
Bhadraji “Bud” Jayatilaka gave a watercolor demonstration at the February meeting and will be teaching classes in watercolor on three Mondays in March. Classes will be held on March 7, 14, and 21 from 9 am until noon. If you are interested in attending this class, contact Lori Worby at (909) 534-8049. Classes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Make your check payable to the Sun Lakes Art League and deliver them to Worby at 1423 Haig Point Circle before Friday, March 4.
Winners of the February mini-art show included the following: Best of Show, Barbara Welles Roberts; 1st place, Helen Searcy; 2nd place Mary Chepovsky and 3rd place, Roz Miller. Congratulations to all of the winners and to all those who shared their art with the members.
The art in the Art League’s Display case in the Main Clubhouse was changed on Monday, February 14. Stop by and take a look at the beautiful work created by the many talented Sun Lakes artists the next time you are in the clubhouse.
The next meeting of the Art League will be held on Sunday, March 13 at the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m .and guest artist, John Lapi, will present a demonstration on perspective.
For more information about the Sun Lakes Art League, contact President Sharon Salcido at 845-8932.
