On the upcoming 11th of November, the nation will celebrate Veterans Day, recognizing all of America’s veterans for their service.
But for many of us old enough to remember, the date was originally to commemorate the sacrifice of those troops that won what was first called “The Great War” and later, simply, WWI.
Armistice Day, the 11th day of the 11th month, marked the end of the “war to end all wars” in 1918.
The United States, in less than 18 months of fighting, suffered over 320,000 casualties including 116,000 deaths.
About 60,000 resulted from combat while the rest were from other causes, mainly from the “Spanish Flu’ pandemic.
The Wilson Administration had packed troop ships that were particularly deadly “super spreaders” of the disease.
And 3,350 “dough boys’ are still listed as missing in action today.
When I served in the U.S. Army in France in the early 1960s, one could still see the reminders of years of trench warfare — rusty strands of barbed wire and shell holes that had never been completely repaired in the forty plus years since 1918.
But why had we entered the conflict?
As so many times since then, the question of what vital American interests were at stake should have been asked.
The stated reason was that the Germans had declared “unrestricted submarine warfare” in early 1917.
This meant that for the first time, ships of any nation, including those of the U.S., would be subject to attack if they attempted to re-supply British or French forces by entering the German defined “war zones”.
British and French vessels had always been targets in those zones from the start of the conflict.
The British liner, RMS Lusitania, which was, indeed, as charged by the Germans, carrying munitions, had been a casualty in 1915 with 1195 deaths including 123 Americans.
These American deaths were recorded even as American flagged ships had sailed without incident and the U.S. passengers aboard had been warned that British liners were subject to attack.
What seems to be missing from Allied accounts was that Britain, using surface ships, had effectively blockaded German ports since 1914 and would continue to do so well into 1919.
Much of the German population was near starvation in late 1918, a significant factor in the effective, as the agreement of November 1918 was not really an armistice, German surrender.
But what was never admitted at the time was that there were many in the American government who, despite any real facts to support it, believed Germany was very likely to conquer most of France, as they did in 1871, and thus win the conflict against Britain and France as well as their Russian allies unless America came in on the Allied side.
As the battle lines had not changed much in the first three years of war after casualties totaling in the millions, this was very unlikely.
With the addition of significant American forces in 1918, the German advance into France was steadily driven back toward the Rhine.
Although the German armies still occupied significant French territory, they agreed to the Armistice in November.
The peace treaty signed in 1919 at Versailles was extremely harsh on Germany.
Despite the desires of President Wilson, Germany was forced to give up territory, pay excessive reparations, severely limit their military and accept the (US style) Weimar Republic — not a constitutional monarchy as before-- as their new from of government.
Terrific inflation then nearly wrecked the German economy in the 1920s.
All of these factors lead to the belief throughout Germany that everyone involved had betrayed them. This fertile ground laid the foundation for the Nazi fascist takeover in 1933, which, in turn, lead to an even greater world war barely twenty years after the first one ended.
There is endless conjecture over what would have happened had the U.S. stayed out of the conflict.
The most probable result would have been that the Germans would have finally traded their territorial gains for a resumption of peace and an end to the crippling British blockage sometime in 1919 or 1920.
Nothing much would then have really changed in Europe after five or six years of fighting.
It’s very unlikely that the Nazis, or something like them, would have come to power in Germany.
Hence no WWII.
************************************************
The lady who saved FDR
It was a warm, muggy night for a political event in the depths of the Great Depression.
Mrs. Lillian Cross and her physician husband were eager to see and even greet the new President-elect that Feb. 15 evening in Miami in 1933.
It was an outdoor event and FDR arrived in an open touring car, accompanied by Antone Cermak, the mayor of Chicago.
It was two weeks before Roosevelt would take office on March 4 (the last time that late date would be used; it would be changed to Jan. 20 going forward, starting in 1937).
The crowd was cheering as the Packard rolled slowly through the throng.
People needed something to take their minds off the grim economic times.
One in the crowd, however, an unemployed Italian immigrant bricklayer, Giuseppe Zangara, had a loaded revolver.
When the car stopped and Roosevelt began to speak, Zangara stood on a bench (he was only five feet tall), and raised his pistol to fire, jostling the bench that he shared with Lillian Cross.
Feeling the bench move, she saw the pistol.
Alertly, Mrs. Cross swung at him with her purse, deflecting his aim as he fired five shots toward the car.
Zangara was tackled before he could reload.
Whether his revolver only held five rounds or was it only loaded with five is not recorded.
Zangara had only bought it that afternoon from a Miami pawnshop.
Fortunately for the country, Roosevelt was not hit.
The mayor, an NYPD detective and two other bystanders, both women, were not as lucky.
Although the NYPD officer, William Sunott, there on vacation, and the women eventually recovered, Mayor Cermak later died.
Zangara was quickly tried for attempted murder, then murder, when Cermak expired.
He pled guilty and received a death sentence.
Declining any appeals, he was executed at the Florida state prison on March 20.
He was believed to be about 35 years old.
Why did he try to shot FDR?
He claimed that it was because his “stomach hurt”.
Some think that the public believed it a God-given miracle that FDR survived, and that this belief helped the new president obtain congressional approval of most of his New Deal measures.
In any event, what might have happened had Zangara succeeded?
In his award-winning novel, The Man in the High Castle, (1962), Philip K. Dick, some forty years earlier than Philip Roth’s tale of a Lindberg victory in 1940, made his prognostication.
The U.S. did not stay out of the war, but, in fact, lost it as a result of Zangara’s success.
John Nance Garner, FDR’s running mate and the two Republicans that followed him did nothing to ease the Great Depression and were all absolute isolationists.
As a result, the country was completely unprepared for war in 1941 and was eventually defeated by the Axis in 1947.
In Dick’s novel, the city of San Francisco in 1962 is part of the Pacific States of America and is run by a Japanese puppet government.
Mrs. Cross, who died at age 78 in 1962, was not recognized for her actions with any sort of award (today, she does not even have a Wikipedia page).
Detective Sunott, who died in 1965, was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 1940 though his role in saving FDR is not clear.
Again, people like Lillian Cross, little known then or now, had influenced history in a way not noted then or even realized today.
