Arlene’s Breakfast Club enjoyed its April breakfast in the Sandwedge, with a special program about the VA’s Liberty Veterans’ Village in Beaumont presented by Patrick Swierczek.
Swierczek is the Senior Social Worker at Liberty Veterans’ Village, which provides independent housing for extremely low-income veterans and their families.
The community consists of 38 units of one, two, and three bedrooms; housing single individuals, families of up to eight members, and an on-site property manager.
Also provided are a food bank, fresh eggs and dairy products, special meals for holidays, employment counseling, tutoring for children, and limited psychological help.
According to Swierczek, two more sites are planned for such villages, one in Riverside and the other in Loma Linda.
The program was very informative, and Arlene’s Breakfast Club members were proud to have donated to such a worthy cause.
Arlene’s Breakfast Club provides fellowship and promotes philanthropy, and is open to all Sun Lakers.
The steering committee is comprised of Patti Donatini, Diane Kingsbury, and Jamie Taylor, who arrange for speakers at each monthly breakfast.
The meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month.
Going forward, they will be held in the Sun Lakes restaurant or The Sandwedge.
For more information, and to make reservations for each breakfast, contact Patti Donatini at 769-3271.
