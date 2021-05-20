Arlene’s Breakfast Club meets again

As restrictions ease around us, clubs and groups have begun to meet again. Arlene’s Breakfast Club (ABC) had its first meeting in a long time at Johnny Russo’s restaurant last week.

Arlene’s Breakfast Club

Arlene’s Breakfast Club has started meeting again after some pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

About 40 women enjoyed each other’s company after the long hiatus, as well as a delicious breakfast.

Longtime Sun Lakes resident Arlene Vella, who has since moved away, started the Club in the early 2000s.

It continues in her name to provide fellowship and promote philanthropy, and is open to all Sun Lakers.

The current committee that plans monthly meetings, which usually include speakers, is comprised of Patti Donatini, Diane Kingsbury, Susan Greet, and Nancy Troyer.

The meetings are held at different locations, on the second Thursday of each month.

For more information, and to make reservations for each breakfast, contact Patti Donatini at 769-3271.

