This winter has been a very difficult one in our community.
Not only did the flu keep many of our residents home in bed or even in the hospital, but all of a sudden we have sadly lost quite a few of our friends.
Yes, it's where we live, and certainly it's our age group, but a big problem has made itself known: In several recent cases, surviving spouses and companions have no idea where the dearly departed kept all his/her passwords, account numbers, and even the code number needed to turn off a pacemaker.
Many couples in our generation rely on only one member to pay bills and keep track of financial and other important matters.
It behooves each one of us to be prepared.
If you are the financial wizard in your household, make sure your partner knows where all important information can be found.
In times of great sorrow, the one left behind will probably be too grief-stricken to go searching for it.
If you are the one who is in the background where finances are concerned, ask questions. Know where information is kept.
Ask your children or a trusted family member, friend, or advisor to help you.
In Sun Lakes, most of us are relatively healthy and lead full, satisfying lives; but we must be aware that we are vulnerable to the vagaries of life.
As we’ve seen recently anything can happen in an instant to shake up our world.
Take control of the business of your life.
Your own well being — as well as your partner’s final wishes — depends upon it.
