April Art League News

President Sharon Salcido welcomed everyone to the April meeting of the Sun Lakes Art League’s General Meeting held on Sunday, April 10 at the South Clubhouse.
After the business portion of the meeting, Sun Lakes’ resident, Joe Oakes, presented an acrylic landscape demonstration. Oakes has been painting full time since 2008 and has won many awards throughout Southern California. He will conduct classes in acrylic landscapes on Monday, May 2, 9 and 16 from 9 am until 12 pm in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse. The deadline to sign up for the May classes is April 25. Classes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Contact Lori Worby Krebs at (909) 534-8049 for more information about this class.
Winners of the April Mini-Art Show included Sharon Gumpfer, Best of Show; Betty Voss, 1st place, Joyce Wilcox, 2nd place and Anne Mitchell, 3rd place. Congratulations to all of the winners and to those who shared their art.
Upcoming events for the Art League include:
Open Studio Days – Open studio days will continue on Monday, April 25 (9-12); Sunday, May 22 (12-3) and Monday, May 23 (9-12) Space is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no instruction, but allows time for artists to get together to work and share ideas.
Spring Potluck – The Art League’s first social event in two years is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 in the South Clubhouse at 5 pm. Bette Jo Ford is the chairperson and members can contact her to sign-up to attend. The deadline to sign-up for this event is May 15.
4th of July Golf Cart Parade – Judy Grant has volunteered the use of her golf cart and will serve as the chairperson for the annual event. Dates and times will be announced at a later date for volunteers to assist with the decorating of our 4th of July golf cart entry.
Workshops – Special workshops are planned and will be taught by members of the Art League. The workshops will be held in the Arts and Craft Room of the Main Clubhouse and will be $10.00 per session. Mindful Doodling classes taught by Lori Worby-Krebs are scheduled for Sunday, April 24 and Sunday, May 29. Contact Krebs at (909) 534-8049 to sign up for these relaxing and meditative artistic experiences.
The next General Meeting of the Art League will be held on Sunday, May 15 (note the change of date due to Mother’s Day) at the South Clubhouse at 2 pm. Luz Perez will give a demonstration in oils and will hold classes in June.
For more information about the Sun Lakes Art League, contact President Sharon Salcido at 845-8932.
