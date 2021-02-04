Paul Boland, the “Man of 1000 Voices” wowed the Sun Lakes audience in 2019. Wearing black from head to toe, he sang familiar songs in the voices of characters as disparate as Sammy Davis, Jr., and Bill Clinton.
His vocal presentation was excellent, and it was presented in two parts. They were separated by fabulous performances by Musical Director and piano virtuoso Richard Allen, saxophonist Al Yankee, and band members Bob O’Donnell on trumpet, Wendell Kelly on trombone, Mike Higgins on guitar, David Enos on bass, and Brad Vaughn on drums.
Boland sang “It’s a Wonderful World” in the voices of Louis Armstrong, Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Romano, Robin Williams, and Jimmy Stewart.
His impressions were great, and he continued his performance in the same manner. When he sang “I’ve Got You, Babe,” he donned a two-sided wig representing Sonny and Cher. The audience loved it.
Other characters represented in song, mannerisms, and dance moves all over the stage included Barry Manilow, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, Elton John, John Travolta, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Willie Nelson, Julio Iglesias, Kenny Rogers, Sean Connery, Randy Travis, Johnny Cash, Ed Sullivan, the Beatles (individually), Roy Orbison, Mick Jagger, Elvis, Matthew McConnahey, Roy Orbison, and Tom Jones. Each voice was spot on, and Boland’s actions were hilarious.
Boland sang as Kermit the Frog and then walked through the audience singing “September Morn,”picking up audience members on the way. He enticed several men to switch seats and dance in front of each other’s wives. The crowd went wild.
All in all, the show was a terrific hit, and the Friendship Club eagerly awaits the time it can return with spectacular monthly shows for the community.
