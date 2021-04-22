In the summer of 2018, the Friendship Club presented Mark Preston, “an entertainer’s entertainer” direct from Las Vegas.
Variety Magazine dubbed Mark Preston “one of the best entertainers in show business today.” Phyllis Diller always referred to Mark as “The Finest Voice Around. He sings, acts, emotes — fabulous.”
Preston performed thousands of shows in theaters all around the world.
Along with a lengthy and very successful solo career, his unique talent led to him being asked on two separate occasions to join the world famous recording group – The Lettermen.
He accepted and performed for a total of 11 years with the group.
During that time, Mark recorded several albums and CDs.
In 2001, when The Lettermen were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame, Preston was asked to participate in the evening’s induction concert.
He performed the famous Lettermen hit “Going Out Of My Head” with the three original members of the group, as well as several other past and current members.
He was inducted into the Las Vegas Fans Entertainment Hall Of Fame in 2011, and has been seen on YouTube by over 5.1 million viewers.
His shows combine almost every type of music — from Pop to Broadway to Country — and add in plenty of humor. Whether he’s singing ‘My Way’ or ‘Friends In Low Places,’ Preston delivers his songs with a showmanship and ease rarely seen on stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.