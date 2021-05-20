The Health Fair held on Thursday, May 13, was smaller than in the past, but was a much-appreciated event after it was cancelled in 2020.
This year’s event, sponsored by VNA of Southern California, was held in the parking lot of the Main Clubhouse with over 20 vendors in attendance that provided helpful information to Sun Lakes’ residents.
Tents used by the vendors offered a street fair atmosphere as attendees strolled through the fair speaking with the various representatives and picking up swag “stuff we all get” to encourage attendees to visit their booth. Hospitals, a credit union, attorneys, hearing aid companies, senior assisted living facilities and medical groups where just some of the vendors in attendance at this year’s fair.
Representatives from Beaver Medical Group offered free cholesterol screenings while Loma Linda University Health provided glucose screenings.
Another tent offered cold water for attendees and hamburgers and hotdogs, prepared by the Sun Lakes Restaurant, were provided courtesy of this year’s vendors.
Vendors at this year’s fair included:
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital; The Lakes Banning; VNA Hospice & Palliative Care; Ballard Rehabilitation Hospital; Elder Abuse of Riverside County; Beaver Medical Group; Pre-Need Professionals; The Elder & Disability Law Firm; Inter Valley Health Plan; Altura Credit Union; Beltone; Inland Caregiver Resource Center; McClellan, Wilson & Patterson Local Attorneys; Linda Valley Senior Living; Quickchange Incontinence Wrap; Well Quest of Menifee Lakes; Independence at Home; Redlands Physical Therapy; Loma Linda University Health — Beaumont/Banning — Highland Springs Medical Plaza; Home Instead; Redlands Community Hospital; HCAG Medicare Insurance Solutions; Pacifica Senior Living – Hemet; and Therapeutic Horsemanship Equestrian Center – Hemet.
