The planning has officially begun for 2022 Charity Week. The theme is “An International Affair” and it is off to a great start.

There are already wonderful volunteers in charge of most of the events, but co-chairs Debbie Robbins and Pat Puckett are looking for a few good people to head up the Monster Scramble golf tournament, the Helicopter Ball Drop and Raffle, and the Saturday Pro Am golf event (formerly called the Shootout).

There are dozens of opportunities to work with some fun people.

Bring your ideas or just volunteer to help with general assistance. They also need some creative types to donate their time and talent with decorating and some artwork for flyers, music, tickets, etc.

The Charity Bar will also be available at all of the events and volunteers are needed to sell tickets; both for the bar and for the events themselves prior to Charity Week.

Set up and clean up people are in great demand for almost every event.

All of your favorite events are back this year, but some are in different time slots.

The week starts off with the Monday night Happy Hour. The Putting Contest will be held on Tuesday morning this year, then on Wednesday the Pancake Breakfast will be followed by the Helicopter Ball Drop.

Thursday is the Monster Scramble, and the Gala takes place Friday night. On Saturday, the ProAm shootout, the Fashion Show and the Fireworks fill the day. The week caps off on Sunday with a five-person step aside scramble.

Charity Week runs June 6-12. It’s a lot of fun, raises money for non-profit organizations within our own local community and is a great way to meet new people.

For more information, or to volunteer to work any of the events, contact Debbie Robbins at (909) 685-1566.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Sun Lakes bids farewell to Moyers

Sun Lakes bids farewell to Moyers

Many Sun Lakes residents turned out to bid George and Sandy Moyer farewell on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18 with a golf cart parade that wended its way past their home.

Statewide mandatory organic collection

Statewide mandatory organic collection

California Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383) went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, which requires all businesses, multifamily complexes and residences to sort food scraps and yard debris from their trash and recycle items into an Organics Cart.

ICC holds January event

ICC holds January event

ICC members began 2022 with a pajama party themed dinner and dance on January 13 held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.

What May Happen: The Second Sleep by Robert Harris

What May Happen: The Second Sleep by Robert Harris

I don’t usually revert to a high school English class and prepare a book report but I am going to make an exception in this case as Robert Harris’ latest novel is his most alarming yet. I thought of it yesterday when my wife, Peg, and I were contemplating our nation’s future.

Art League kicks off 2022

Art League kicks off 2022

The Sun Lakes Art League kicked off the New Year with their monthly General Meeting on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.

“Country Roads” comes to Sun Lakes

“Country Roads” comes to Sun Lakes

The Friendship Club presented “Country Roads—The Music of John Denver” in the ballroom in January as its first new show of 2022. A full house of SL residents and guests sang along and clapped enthusiastically to the familiar folk songs that made John Denver one of the most popular folk/pop s…