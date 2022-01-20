The planning has officially begun for 2022 Charity Week. The theme is “An International Affair” and it is off to a great start.
There are already wonderful volunteers in charge of most of the events, but co-chairs Debbie Robbins and Pat Puckett are looking for a few good people to head up the Monster Scramble golf tournament, the Helicopter Ball Drop and Raffle, and the Saturday Pro Am golf event (formerly called the Shootout).
There are dozens of opportunities to work with some fun people.
Bring your ideas or just volunteer to help with general assistance. They also need some creative types to donate their time and talent with decorating and some artwork for flyers, music, tickets, etc.
The Charity Bar will also be available at all of the events and volunteers are needed to sell tickets; both for the bar and for the events themselves prior to Charity Week.
Set up and clean up people are in great demand for almost every event.
All of your favorite events are back this year, but some are in different time slots.
The week starts off with the Monday night Happy Hour. The Putting Contest will be held on Tuesday morning this year, then on Wednesday the Pancake Breakfast will be followed by the Helicopter Ball Drop.
Thursday is the Monster Scramble, and the Gala takes place Friday night. On Saturday, the ProAm shootout, the Fashion Show and the Fireworks fill the day. The week caps off on Sunday with a five-person step aside scramble.
Charity Week runs June 6-12. It’s a lot of fun, raises money for non-profit organizations within our own local community and is a great way to meet new people.
For more information, or to volunteer to work any of the events, contact Debbie Robbins at (909) 685-1566.
