Charity Week “An International Affair” is June 6 - 12. It is a week filled with different events – each with a unique theme from a different country. From fancy and formal, to golf, to casual; there is something for everyone.
The week kicks off with a Mexican themed Happy Hour – “Fiesta, Siesta, Repeat”. Guests will receive a generous appetizer buffet and a margarita with their admission. The Charity Bar will also be available so be sure to buy drink tickets in advance.
The Folkloric Dancers, part of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes will be on hand to entertain, followed by the delightful Renee Rojanaro with some great Latin tunes. Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to shake your maracas, this evening will be full of exciting surprises.
For those who want a more formal dining, Friday night is the highly anticipated gala; “An Evening at the Moulin Rouge”. Dress in the style of 1920s France and take advantage of a special photo op. A fabulous prime rib buffet dinner awaits, then dance to the sounds of classic rock from Just Pleaz’N. Five hours of fun, food and friends with a French twist.
Every year, the most popular event of Charity Week is the Pancake Breakfast; this year with a German theme. “Pancakes and Polka” takes place on Wednesday June 8. For just $10 the team serves up a delicious repast, and there is always entertainment plus giveaway opportunities. Afterward, stroll out to the driving range and watch the “Aussie Helicopter Ball Drop”. Eight winners will receive $200 each for those landing closest to the hole.
Flyers and entry forms for all events are available to download from the Sun Lakes website. Just log in, click on Recreation, then Events, then Charity Week. A limited number of flyers are available in the MCH lobby as well. The Fashion Show tickets will be by lottery drawing; detailed information is on the flyer and the drop box is in the MCH Lobby.
Ticket sales for the Pancake Breakfast, Friday Night Gala, and Monday Happy Hour, will run April 27 through May 28 in the MCH lobby. Sales take place Wednesday and Friday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You must purchase a ticket in advance for these events.
Drink tickets, Helicopter Ball Drop and Raffle Tickets will also be available for purchase on ticket sale days.
Here is the full schedule of Charity Week events.
Monday June 6 from 3 – 7 p.m. Fiesta, Siesta, Repeat Happy Hour (Mexico)
Tuesday June 7 at 10 a.m. St. Andrews Putting Greens Tournament (Scotland)
Wednesday June 8 at 7:30 a.m. Pancakes and Polka Pancake Breakfast (Germany)
Wednesday June 8 at 11 a.m.
Aussie Helicopter Ball Drop (Australia) followed by the
Raffle Drawing
Thursday June 9 at 8 a.m. Mostro Scramble Golf Tournament and Lunch (Italy)
Friday June 10 at 5 p.m. An Evening at the Moulin Rouge Dinner/Dance (France)
Saturday June 11 at 10 a.m. Greek Goddesses of Glamour Fashion Show (Greece)
