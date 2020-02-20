On the eve of Valentine’s Day the International Culture Club celebrated the day of love at their monthly dinner and dance held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Club President, Evelyn Hawkins, greeted the large crowd at the beginning of the evening and welcomed new members Bob Murri and Judy Kirstein and Bob and Ruth Bray.
Many of the attendees were attired in various hues of red representative of love and passion.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Vice-President, Martie Steggell, club members celebrating February birthdays were called to the front of the ballroom and included David Frank, Bill McDade, Mary Wilkie, Judy Kirstein, Carolyn Halbmaier, Carol Hurt, Sussy Arzubiaga, Norman Cobb, Bob Hall and MarySue Caron.
David Frank was born in a leap year and will be celebrating his 21st birthday on Feb. 29.
Couples with anniversaries in February were also recognized and included Lita and Vinny Petrone, 36 years; Bill and Barbara Shova, 61 years and Roy and Lucie Gobel, 6 years.
The popular duo, Tin Man’s Heart, provided the music for the festive evening and kept attendees on the dance floor playing a combination of love songs, rock, and country.
Before the end of the evening the monthly drawing for two gift cards to the Sun Lakes Restaurant was held and the lucky winners for February were Lily Fedotowsky and Lydia Loeffert.
There will be ‘wearing of the green’ to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish dinner and dance scheduled for Thursday, March 12 with music by Radio 60.
For more information about the International Culture Club, contact Evelyn Hawkins at 845-7199.
