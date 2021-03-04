AMERICAN DEPENDENCY

As the more conservative politicians — along with some concerned liberals — are very quick to point out, the U.S. government is very deeply in debt: some 29 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) dollars at last count. And it gets worse by the year, now compounded by the COVID-19 response — or lack thereof. In comparison, the Trump tax cuts, mostly benefitting the top 2% of the U.S. population and costing $1.5 trillion each year, seem almost “down in the noise”. Yet next year, just as most years since the Reagan administration, military spending is on the rise.
Although these “budget hawks” are right about the problem, their diagnosis of the problem’s cause remains far off the mark.
These hawks mostly blame the huge debt all on the entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare offered to U.S. citizens.
They are right: it is about entitlement programs, but they are not the domestic ones. Instead, it is our completely misguided military policy that has given most all of our (many “so called”) allies a free ride over at least the past seven decades.
As many have observed, the U.S. military budget is larger than that of the next eight nations (or is it ten?) combined.
Why is that? It is simply that throughout the world, we taxpayers are either paying for the defense of countries that can easily afford their own or we are funding operations that have little to do with protecting true U.S. interests.
In fact, many of our interventions result in terrorist attacks, both here and abroad, along with other unexpected “blowback” as termed by the CIA.
Let’s look at each important region, all while keeping in mind the dictum of President James Madison who very wisely advised: “Do not go abroad seeking monsters to destroy.” Our needless and totally unsuccessful recent wars in the Middle East alone have added at least Pive trillion — and rising — to the debt.
EUROPE
Europe is the prime example of errant American largess. Funding the defense of Europe against the Soviet menace for the first twenty years of the post-WWII period made for very good U.S. policy.
However, by about 1965, thanks largely to the American Marshall plan that helped the Western European countries rebuild after the war, the NATO countries should have been prodded into supporting their own military in sufficient strength, but they weren’t. (That’s one thing the previous administration did get right: they need to spend more —much more).
Although Germany is now an economic powerhouse with a far higher standard of living for its citizens than we in the U.S. enjoy, over 30,000 Americans are still there defending the Reich. The UK has been better, but the USAF still operates from many of the RAF bases and we foot most of the bill.
Others enjoy the protection and economic well being from hosting American forces throughout the continent — the Italians, the Belgians, the Czechs and on and on.
In fact, the only large country in Europe that fully provides for its own defense is France that, under Charles De Gaulle, kicked we Americans out in 1966.
(Thanks, Charlie!).
MIDDLE EAST
Perhaps when our cars were being fueled by oil from the Middle East region (that had been developed by British and American companies starting in 1908), the U.S. needed to be involved in the region. Now, with our own technology producing oil and natural gas in abundance here in North America, that need has long since passed.
And for about twenty years after the modern state of Israel came into being in 1948, they surely needed U.S. support.
Through their absolute victory over the several Arab states in 1967, they demonstrated that was no longer the case.
But for the 54 years since, they have gotten an even better deal than the Europeans.
As but one example, we U.S. taxpayers paid for the complete development and manufacture of the “Iron Dome” system to the tune of a quarter of a billion dollars.
This system, which does work very well in its defense of Israel against the free rockets fired from the West Bank, has no applications for the American military because it affords virtually no defense against ballistic missiles no more sophisticated than a German V-2 from 1944.
Clearly, the Israelis have both the funds and the expertise to develop any weapons they need or to buy them from outside suppliers (maybe even from us!), so why must we continue to treat them as if it were still 1950.
The bottom line is that no American forces or funding need be spent in this region.
Let the Saudis and other countries in the region defeat ISIS, et al, should they be so inclined. They could also dictate peace in Syria as well.
They and their allies have a standing army of about five million troops armed with American equipment given — or sold very cheaply — to them by previous administrations.
FAR EAST
The latest menace mentioned by the defense budget alarmists is the growth of the Chinese navy, along with China’s efforts to dominate the South China Sea. U.S. Navy ships have recently been deployed to challenge the Chinese in their home waters. The Chinese are manufacturing new modern warships (still nowhere near the U.S. fleet) and building artificial islands in that area so they can claim sovereignty over the 12 miles surrounding these new lands.
Let them waste their money, as these new islands will be overcome by sea level rise by mid-century.
And for economic reasons their government doesn’t want to disrupt trade, either within the region or with the Americas.
The Japanese are reacting by rebuilding their navy, as are the South Koreans, and they can both well afford to do so.
Perhaps the Philippines and Australia should be encouraged to follow suit.
Withdrawing all U.S. forces from the region, starting with the 50,000 in Japan (76 years after WWII!) and the 40,000 from Korea to Guam, Wake Island and Midway (yes, we still own them), Hawaii or the West Coast should cut our costs significantly.
NORTH AMERICA
Should we cease these ill-advised and under appreciated practices abroad, we could well spend a large portion of the greatly reduced military budget on our own continent.
Old Army posts and bases for the Air Force, Navy and Marines could be restored to their prior glory.
Bringing American personnel home would be a terrific economic boast to the various locales involved.
And it would also be very smart to rebuild the air defense system, decommissioned in the late 1970s, to protect the nation from future terrorist air attacks.
Had the 1970-era Nike anti-aircraft missile system still been operational on 9/11, the last three hijacked planes would never have reached their targets.
CONCLUSION
The American public should demand that our modern politicians of both political parties review and heed President Eisenhower’s warning from 1961 about the danger of the military-industrial complex to our society.
And the public themselves should recall the words of Herman Goring, one of the most evil of the Nazis, when he very correctly stated in 1946: Naturally, the common people do not want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood.
But the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders.
That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger.
It works the same way in any country.
So the question remains as it has since the Johnson administration — when is the American public going to demand a change from the current U.S. stance as the world’s police force (please see the just passed U.S. 2021 military budget — $750 billion) so we can rebuild our own country while paying down our debt?
Our infrastructure of all types is literally falling apart. Are you listening, progressives and conservatives?
