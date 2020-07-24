Sue Howie’s “Secret Garden” is an absolute joy to behold.
She’s been working on it since she moved to Sun Lakes in 2011, developing the area into a veritable paradise of colorful, hidden niches.
"I lived with a bunch of farmers,” laughed Howie, who was raised by her beloved grandmother. “I’ve planted all kinds of flowers and plants to remind me of her.”
She revamped the yard little by little, to create the idea of a mountain cabin.
It evolved into four different areas, each with its own distinct character.
The widest part is right outside the family room, with a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by comfortable seating.
Along the shady side path, Howie created comfortable recesses with large and small tables flanked by planters full of tiny ceramic houses and flower beds.
There is even an umbrella-covered patio table and chairs draped with mosquito netting for enjoyable dining with friends.
Howie floods the flower beds, mostly full of perennials, once a week instead of watering them every day.
She also grows tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, Serrano peppers, grapes, and limes.
Many of the flowers in the garden were her grandmother’s favorites, like hollyhocks, snapdragons, dahlias, daffodils, and Shasta daises, along with 10 different crepe myrtles. Her main objective was to create a garden that blooms all year long, what she calls a “continuous garden.”
“Gardening is a patient art,” she said, “that calls on a person to try out new things in order to see what works in any particular area.”
Stepping into Howie’s garden is like stepping into a soft, private fairytale.
