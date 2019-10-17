All birds welcome

About forty-five years ago in Virginia, my wife, Peg, our two small children, and I moved into our first detached home with a very nice backyard.
We decided that it would be a great idea to have a bird feeder on the railing around the back deck.
Our kids could then watch the birds through the sliding glass doors and Peg could observe them from the kitchen window.
We, of course, expected beautiful, colorful creatures along with lovely songbirds.
But, alas, the only birds that feasted on our offerings were, for the most part, plain old common birds.
They were grey, black or brown in color and few sang, although a few screeched.
But we continued to put out the food as Peg told our children, common birds, just like common people, have to eat, too.
We have continued with our tradition of feeding birds during the winter months throughout our moves to houses in Virginia, Southern California, Pennsylvania, Texas, and three other locations in California.
And, yes, our customers continued to be plain old common birds.
Nevertheless, they have always given us a high level of entertainment.
I’ve watched as they quickly notice when I have filled the three feeders we have in our backyard in Banning; usually ten or more flock to the feeder in a matter of minutes.
The larger birds often spill seeds as they peck so the little ones find food on the ground.
One breed of larger birds, morning doves, we had early on designated as “fat doves,” appear to have heads far too small for their bodies.
And, they have been ever present in every location that we have lived.
Although, with one difference: in the east, fat doves were very pushy, occupying the feeders until they were finished.
They never let any of of the smaller birds join them.
But in California, they, like their human counterparts, are more “laid back,” allowing others to feast along with them.
There are two perils to the birds and their food.
First, there are the various competitors for their food supply.
Squirrels, mice and other small rodents are eager to eat the food we have laid out for the birds.
Squirrels are the most determined.
They will perform great athletic feats to munch at the feeders.
Once, in a typical Texas thunder and light show, I saw a squirrel, illuminated by lightning flashes, descend a twenty-foot cable down from a high tree branch to a feeder I had hung over our back deck.
The driving rain did not deter him (or her) in the least.
The other danger is far more serious: predators attack from both the air and the ground.
Our feeders are often the source of attacks by hawks in the daylight and owls in the dark.
Often, the only sign of their visits are piles of feathers.
Last winter, I saw a small hawk, probably a female as indicated by her drab coloring.
She was perched on our back fence, just conducting reconnaissance.
After about fifteen minutes she flew off to circle overhead.
I then lost track of her but later found evidence of her kill.
Ground threats come mostly from neighborhood cats.
We have a frequent black and white feline visitor; a local cat we have dubbed “Lucy.”
She has tried hard but hasn’t had much success thus far.
Our daughter in the Bay Area has two male cats that have had more success at her feeder.
We have even had a dog, a Boston Terrier named Roxy, that pursued birds throughout her lifetime.
We have a photo of Roxy climbing the low hanging branch of a live oak tree in Texas to get to a birdhouse.
She also caught an unsuspecting bird in Pennsylvania that certainly was not expecting an attack by a dog.
Roxy was very disgusted when Peg made her let the small bird go.
Bird feeding and bird watching can be great fun even if you can’t identify every bird family (we can’t).
And, you are helping keep our feathered friends alive during the long cold winter months. Try it, you will like it.
P.S. I have asked Peg, an experienced financial planner as well as an ex-office manager for H&R Block, if we can claim the birds as dependents.
