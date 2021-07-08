Aix en Provence

In the spring of 1962, it certainly appeared that I would spend the last year of my Army commitment on the western French coast in the port city of LaRochelle.
So I decided that I would buy a new car so my wife, Peg, and I could do some serious touring.
I couldn’t really afford a Peugeot or Citroens, the more prestigious French makes.
So I settled for a Renault.
The Renault factory and their dealers were offering very good deals to U.S. personnel.
My Gordini, a significant upgrade of the basic Dauphine, equipped with the 40hp engine, 4 speed gearbox and manual sunroof cost just over $1000 U.S. when I ordered it in May of '62.
I took delivery from the local dealer and immediately drove it to Paris to pick up Peg at the Orly airport.
In July we used the Gordini to take an expanded trip to Spain.
After Peg arrived safely from the U.S., we were able to move into a small two room cottage on the Atlantic coast.
It bore the quaint name of the “Villa Mon Col.”
Having had no real honeymoon, we decide to take a actual honeymoon for our first anniversary.
So I requested a week’s lave starting on July 1 — a week later than our wedding date.
So we were off on our Spanish holiday.
Our initial destination was Barcelona, about 200 miles away.
We planned to spend three days in the city.
As we drove through the Pyrenees, the mountain range separating France from Spin, we were greeted with incredibly striking scenery that included deep gorges, beautiful waterfall cascades, along with occasional high-altitude meadows.
The Spanish roads were really better than I had expected—about the same as some in the Texas Hill country where I had spent several day trips traveling in my early years.
The stern Spanish dictator, Francisco Franco, had been in power since seizing control of the national government in 1939, and as I drove his roads, I thought, “maybe the Fascists aren’t all so bad.” We reached the coastal city of
Barcelona late on the first day out, just as we had planned.
After spending a very pleasant three days in the city where Peg practiced her very adequate college level Spanish, easily conversing with the naives, we travelled around the magnificent Mediterranean Sea up the coast back into France.
We toured Marseille under some duress, as the local drivers objected to our halting passage through the numerous roundabouts.
One aggressive Frenchman, driving a new Peugeot 503 and, no doubt, rushing to get to work literally pushed the Renault out into a very busy intersection, causing our hair to stand on end.
Nevertheless, we successfully navigated the city and travelled almost due north to a town of about 50,000 people named Aix-en-Provence. (Although we often referred to the town when discussing our French misadventures, we nor knew how to pronounce the “Aix’ part until Peg visited the area on a tour in 1998 and discovered it’s just like “X” in English.)
In any event, here’s where our lack of understanding the French language and the Michelin Guide failed is. We studied the map and found what appeared to be a fairly straight route to the northwest from Aix-en-Provence back to LaRochelle.
Blithely ignorant of what we would encounter, off we went.
It wasn’t a good idea as the road led us again through the Pyrenees, though harrowing mountain pathways, narrow and treacherous, often mimicking some of the worst stages of the Tour de France bicycle race.
Two cars coming from opposite directions could barely pass each other on the mountainous terrain.
When we were on the outside perimeter, Peg and I could hear the large rocks that we were dislodging careening off the canyons far below.
Kilometer after kilometer went by as my right hand, right arm and my left foot felt like they were about to fail as I constantly had to shift back and forth between second and third gears.
There were no commercial establishments of any kind along the route — let
alone gas stations — so I was glad that I had “borrowed’ a five gallon “jerry can” from the company motor pool and had filled at the PX on post (I was the company motor officer).
At least, fuel was not a problem.
It was well past dark when we reached the coast about a hundred miles south of LaRochelle.
We turned north, passing through some of the finest Bordeaux vineyards, completely oblivious at that time because we had no interest or knowledge about the varieties of wine. (Today, our children, both legitimately known wine experts, grown when they hear this part of the story). We made it back to our small cottage just in time for me to change into my uniform and report back on post. Our very memorable “Aix-en-Provence” ordeal was finally over.
