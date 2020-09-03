Age verification forms were due to the Sun Lakes Administration Office on July 31.
They have not yet met/received the age verification percentage that is required to remain in the over 55 status for our community.
Pursuant to state and federal law, every owner of, or person residing in, a home at Sun Lakes Country Club Homeowners Association must complete an Age Verification Form to certify his or her eligibility to reside in the Association, which is a senior community.
All residents must provide proof of age (i.e., copy of driver’s license, California ID, passport, military ID, etc.).
The Association reserves the right to verify any information provided.
If you have not already done so, please complete the age verification form and return it to the Administration Office as soon as possible.
You can download the form at sunlakescc.com.
If you do not have a computer or are unable to download the form, copies will be available on the round table just inside the Main Clubhouse.
Each resident in a home must fill out a separate form.
Forms and age verification information will be held in confidence to the extent permitted by law.
Completed forms can be brought to the Administration Office and slid through the opening in the door.
If you have any questions, please contact the Administration Office.
